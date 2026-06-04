Growing the Ozarks
Every third Wednesday of the month, 9:45 am
Love gardening? Curious about the natural world? Growing the Ozarks is your monthly dose of science-based gardening and nature insights every third Wednesday of the month at 9:45 am. Host Kelly McGowan with the MU Extension chats with local Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists about everything from expert tips for thriving Ozarks gardens to discovering the region’s unique ecosystems.
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Latest Episodes
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Master Gardener Bill Aldrich shares tips on how to successfully grow roses this summer.
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In this episode of Growing the Ozarks, host Kelly McGowan of the University of Missouri Extension talks with Springfield Plateau Chapter Master Naturalist Lois Zerrer about the invasive Bradford pear.