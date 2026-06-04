Every third Wednesday of the month, 9:45 am

Love gardening? Curious about the natural world? Growing the Ozarks is your monthly dose of science-based gardening and nature insights every third Wednesday of the month at 9:45 am. Host Kelly McGowan with the MU Extension chats with local Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists about everything from expert tips for thriving Ozarks gardens to discovering the region’s unique ecosystems.