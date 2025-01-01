Kelly McGowan has been with University of Missouri Extension for 12 years and serves as a Field Specialist in Horticulture working with home gardeners and commercial fruit and vegetable producers in southwest Missouri. Areas of concentration include vegetable production, soil fertility, pollinator education, sustainable home landscapes, and serving as coordinator for local Master Gardener and Master Naturalist chapters. Research interests include elderberries, commercial lavender production, commercial garlic production, grafted tomato plant production, and cut flower production.

Kelly obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture from Missouri State University’s Darr School of Agriculture. She received her Master of Science degree in Natural Resources and Agroforestry through the University of Missouri, which included a thesis project in elderberry flower production.