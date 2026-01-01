Our Ethics Policy

Ozarks Public Broadcasting is a joint licensee, meaning we operate both public radio (KSMU) and public television (OPTV) in addition to our wide range of digital offerings.

We adhere to the robust ethics guidance set forth at the national level in NPR’s Code of Ethics and in the PBS Editorial Standards and Practices.

When reporting stories, we strive for accuracy, transparency, fairness, completeness, honesty, independence, impartiality, accountability, respect and excellence.

While KSMU and Ozarks Public Television are listener-supported services of Missouri State University, we retain full authority over editorial content to protect the best journalistic and business interests of our organization.

