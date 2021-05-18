In this episode of Growing the Ozarks, Kelly speaks with Brooke Widmar, education outreach manager with James River Basin Partnership and member of the Springfield Plateau Master Naturalists.
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In a statement celebrating the historic drop in drug deaths, the White House pointed to successes since President Trump took office. In fact, the biggest progress happened under the Biden administration.
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Costanzo is a countertenor — a man who can sing in the range of female voices. He sings opera and a Hawaiian song in our studio, and talks about his new memoir, which includes a history of castrati.
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Two films harken back to previous Oscar-winning movies. Elsinore, set in 1989 London, centers on Ian Charleson, co-star of Chariots of Fire. I Play Rocky tells the origin story of Sly Stallone's hit.
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Flying somewhere for Thanksgiving or the holidays? Travel insiders explain what to do if your flight gets canceled or delayed — so you can quickly get to your destination.
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The New York Democrat moved a step closer to becoming the first Black lawmaker in U.S. history to serve in the job, after House Democrats voted overwhelmingly to support him.
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Among the recipients of letters from Robert Garcia, incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee, are Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, Jared Kushner and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.
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Springfield Tenants Unite is asking the City of Springfield to take action on an ordinance that would provide low-income renters with a right to counsel during eviction proceedings. They held a rally Tuesday as they released a report on evictions in the city.
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President Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi on Thursday for a historic three-way meeting.
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NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Nicholas Burns, former U.S. ambassador to China and NATO, about President Trump's planned meeting with the leaders of China and Russia.
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Ahead of an anticipated Senate committee vote, the Trump administration has withdrawn the nomination of Dr. Heidi Overton to be the next Food and Drug Administration commissioner.
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Children frolic around the ever-watchful and calm Käthe Kollwitz cast in bronze, in a square named after the German artist, whose work often depicted children in the wake of World War I.
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An inspired synthesis of violent satire and contemplative storytelling, Grand Theft Auto VI is more mature and ambitious than any prior game in the record-breaking franchise.
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Xi paid Trump a special honor by greeting him on the tarmac after Air Force One arrived in Shenzhen, reciprocating a gesture made by the U.S. president during Xi's visit to Washington in September.
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A federal judge is keeping East Potomac Park open for now, but hasn't ordered the government to keep the municipal golf course operational.