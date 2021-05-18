The death is the first pediatric death from the illness in the county.
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Stephen Vladeck of the University of Texas School of Law about the Supreme Court's use of emergency applications — otherwise known as the shadow docket.
A federal judge has blocked the state's controversial abortion law, finding it was designed to make it difficult for people to exercise their constitutional rights. Texas will appeal.
The Zanzibar-born novelist is known for his postcolonial works, examining refugee life in England and the long-lasting effects of empire.
Richie Faulkner was performing on stage when he felt something strange in his chest. It turned out to be his aorta rupturing, a condition only about one in five people survive.
Up to 800 people get to drive the Monster Mile at Dover International Speedway. They get a shot at the track, and some people will also get NASCAR tickets.
Car companies are following Tesla's lead and reshaping themselves as high-tech, climate-friendly electric automakers. GM and Ford are among the manufacturers who made big announcements recently.
Americans love their gas stoves, but they pollute homes and are connected to a supply system that leaks methane. That's part of a battle as more people face a decision about switching to electric.
A new Nobel Prize winner in literature will be made public Thursday morning. Past laureates have included the authors Toni Morrison, Saul Bellow and Ernest Hemingway.
The White House has put former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell in charge of helping oversee efforts to resettle Afghan refugees.
California's farmers, the country's biggest producers of fruits and vegetables, are facing a major shakeup. A new law limits their access to water from the state's depleted aquifers.
With the U.S. out of Afghanistan and the Taliban in charge, Pakistan hopes its ties with Washington can shift in a new direction. But for now, relations will be driven by anti-terrorism.
NPR's A Martínez talks to Glen Weldon of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast and Jourdain Searles, co-host of the podcast Bad Romance, about Daniel Craig's epic conclusion as James Bond.
The leaders appear to have reached an agreement to raise the debt limit to December. But Democrats and Republicans aren't moving off their positions for how to achieve a long-term fix.
Texas' abortion law is temporarily blocked. Congress appears closer to a deal that keeps the government paying its bills. A study estimates more than 140,00 children have lost a caregiver to COVID-19.