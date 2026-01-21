Microplastics in our environment
In this episode, Kelly speaks with Springfield Plateau Master Naturalist Gwen Morrison about the growing concerns around microplastics.
Microplastics in the environment have received a lot of attention due to concerns about human, animal, and ecological effects.
Beyond Plastics Ozarks is a new educational group in Springfield working to share information about the reduced use of plastics and what you can do on a daily basis to help, including bringing your own shopping bags.