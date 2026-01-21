© 2026 KSMU Radio
Microplastics in our environment

By Kelly McGowan
Published January 21, 2026 at 9:45 AM CST
Beyond Plastics Ozarks
Reusable shopping bags

In this episode, Kelly speaks with Springfield Plateau Master Naturalist Gwen Morrison about the growing concerns around microplastics.

Microplastics in the environment have received a lot of attention due to concerns about human, animal, and ecological effects.
Beyond Plastics Ozarks is a new educational group in Springfield working to share information about the reduced use of plastics and what you can do on a daily basis to help, including bringing your own shopping bags.

Growing the Ozarks
Kelly McGowan
Kelly McGowan has been with University of Missouri Extension for 12 years and serves as a Field Specialist in Horticulture working with home gardeners and commercial fruit and vegetable producers in southwest Missouri. Areas of concentration include vegetable production, soil fertility, pollinator education, sustainable home landscapes, and serving as coordinator for local Master Gardener and Master Naturalist chapters. Research interests include elderberries, commercial lavender production, commercial garlic production, grafted tomato plant production, and cut flower production.
