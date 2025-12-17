Soils of the Ozarks

Soil isn't just a medium for plant growth - it's the foundation of food systems and our terrestrial habitats and ecosystems.

Soil filters pollutants, septic and the water supply. It provides flood control and mitigation while it supports our infrastructure.

As an ecosystem, soil isn't an inert substance. It's full of bacteria, fungi, nematodes, mites, insects, worms, mammals and plant roots. These organisms mediate all soil processes, including organic matter breakdown, nutrient supply and cycling, and disease suppression.

Lindsey Anderson has a BS in Soil and Environmental Science and a MS in Agronomy/Soil Health. She is a Master Naturalist of the Springfield Plateau Chapter, USDA-NRCS Soil Scientist in Southwest Missouri, MSU Adjunct Professor and Soil Judging Coach, and President of the Missouri Association of Professional Soil Scientists.