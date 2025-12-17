© 2025 KSMU Radio
News
Growing the Ozarks

Soils of the Ozarks

By Kelly McGowan
Published December 17, 2025 at 9:45 AM CST
Lindsey Anderson

This month, Kelly speaks with Master Naturalist Lindsey Anderson about soil.

Soil isn't just a medium for plant growth - it's the foundation of food systems and our terrestrial habitats and ecosystems.

Soil filters pollutants, septic and the water supply. It provides flood control and mitigation while it supports our infrastructure.

As an ecosystem, soil isn't an inert substance. It's full of bacteria, fungi, nematodes, mites, insects, worms, mammals and plant roots. These organisms mediate all soil processes, including organic matter breakdown, nutrient supply and cycling, and disease suppression.

Lindsey Anderson has a BS in Soil and Environmental Science and a MS in Agronomy/Soil Health. She is a Master Naturalist of the Springfield Plateau Chapter, USDA-NRCS Soil Scientist in Southwest Missouri, MSU Adjunct Professor and Soil Judging Coach, and President of the Missouri Association of Professional Soil Scientists.

Growing the Ozarks
Kelly McGowan
Kelly McGowan has been with University of Missouri Extension for 12 years and serves as a Field Specialist in Horticulture working with home gardeners and commercial fruit and vegetable producers in southwest Missouri. Areas of concentration include vegetable production, soil fertility, pollinator education, sustainable home landscapes, and serving as coordinator for local Master Gardener and Master Naturalist chapters. Research interests include elderberries, commercial lavender production, commercial garlic production, grafted tomato plant production, and cut flower production.
