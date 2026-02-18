Keeping it local with the Missouri Prairie Foundation

Celebrating 60 years, the Missouri Prairie Foundation (MPF) owns and manages 36 properties open to the public to enjoy on foot, including Schuette Prairie and La Petite Gemme Prairie. Both of these unplowed, old-growth prairies are about 30 minutes from Springfield and have showy spring wildflowers.

MPF offers prairie hikes, native plant sales and other events throughout the year. Learn more at moprairie.org. Find hundreds of free native gardening resources from MPF's Grow Native! program at grownative.org.

Upcoming native plant sales:

Saturday, May 2 at Bass Pro Shops Sportsman’s Center, 10am-2pm

Saturday, May 23 at Mother’s Brewing Company, 2pm-6pm