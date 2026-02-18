© 2026 KSMU Radio
News
Growing the Ozarks

Keeping it local with the Missouri Prairie Foundation

By Kelly McGowan
Published February 18, 2026 at 9:45 AM CST
Linden's Prairie
Courtesy of the Missouri Prairie Foundation
Linden's Prairie

In this episode, Kelly speaks with Carol Davit, Executive Director of the Missouri Prairie Foundation, to learn about the work the foundation does around the state, including local stormwater improvement projects involving native plantings.

Celebrating 60 years, the Missouri Prairie Foundation (MPF) owns and manages 36 properties open to the public to enjoy on foot, including Schuette Prairie and La Petite Gemme Prairie. Both of these unplowed, old-growth prairies are about 30 minutes from Springfield and have showy spring wildflowers. 

MPF offers prairie hikes, native plant sales and other events throughout the year. Learn more at moprairie.org. Find hundreds of free native gardening resources from MPF's Grow Native! program at grownative.org.

Upcoming native plant sales:
Saturday, May 2 at Bass Pro Shops Sportsman’s Center, 10am-2pm
Saturday, May 23 at Mother’s Brewing Company, 2pm-6pm

Growing the Ozarks
Kelly McGowan
Kelly McGowan has been with University of Missouri Extension for 12 years and serves as a Field Specialist in Horticulture working with home gardeners and commercial fruit and vegetable producers in southwest Missouri. Areas of concentration include vegetable production, soil fertility, pollinator education, sustainable home landscapes, and serving as coordinator for local Master Gardener and Master Naturalist chapters. Research interests include elderberries, commercial lavender production, commercial garlic production, grafted tomato plant production, and cut flower production.
