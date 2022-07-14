Arts and Entertainment

-
Cbabi Bayoc, who makes a living as an artist, has been painting murals in schools for three years.
Springfield Little Theatre will open their 2021-22 mainstage season at the Landers Theatre with the sassy, dazzling, compassionate musical “Kinky Boots”,…
Ozark Mule Days is being held through Sunday (9/5) at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds with various events and shows. Guided tours of the Shepherd of the…
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Foundation is hosting a two-day symposium, Reaping the Whirlwind: Missouri in the Civil War, August 27 and 28 at…
Bluegrass concerts will be held this weekend at Roaring River State Park. See Bakers and Friend Band Friday night (8/20) and the Flyin Buzzards Band,…
The Buffalo National River will host “Perseids in Time: Night Sky Viewing” Friday night (8/13) at 10 at the Buffalo Point Amphitheater. A park ranger will…
It’s been over four years since we’ve heard Drifters Mile on the KSMU airwaves. Turns out, a lot can change with a band in four years. I sat down with…
Director Jeffrey MIndock and actor/singer Jeff Carney from Springfield Contemporary Theatre joined us on KSMU’s “Arts News” to talk about SCT’s newest…
The Conservatory of the Ozarks in Springfield employs professional instructors to provide students of all ages, children and adults, with music, art, and…
The Joplin Emancipation Celebration Committee will host Park Days Friday through Sunday (7/30-8/1) at Ewert Park in Joplin. The public is invited to…
A new theater company is about to debut in Springfield, and on KSMU’s “Arts News” we talked with one of the company’s founders, and one of the lead actors…