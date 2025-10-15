© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Growing the Ozarks

At the Victory Garden, volunteers share the harvest to provide produce to the community

By Kelly McGowan
Published October 15, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
Susan Wade

In this episode, Kelly speaks with Susan Wade, volunteer co-leader of the Victory Garden, which is part of the Springfield Community Gardens.

Springfield Community Gardens has more than a dozen gardens in the city maintained by volunteers who share the harvest and provide fresh produce for community refrigerators that are free to anyone.

The produce grown at Victory Garden is used for Victory Mission, an organization helping men and women leave poverty. Services include meals, shelters and job training. One of the job training opportunities is culinary

The Victory Garden at Victory Mission
Susan Wade
The Victory Garden at Victory Mission

experience in the Victory Mission kitchen. The kitchen prepares more than 120 meals daily. Last year, Victory Garden grew more than 400 pounds of food for the victory mission kitchen.

Victory Garden was moved last spring to a courtyard in the Commercial Street Historic District to make room for construction of a new shelter and headquarters for Victory Mission. Besides growing produce, Susan has a personal goal of making Victory Garden a beautiful and interesting part of C-Street vibe to help draw people to the locally owned stores and restaurants there.

Volunteers are welcome at Victory Garden and any of the other Springfield Community Gardens and local gardeners can donate food for the refrigerators and to Victory Mission. Visit springfieldcommunitygardens.org and victorymission.com to find out more. 

Growing the Ozarks
Kelly McGowan
Kelly McGowan has been with University of Missouri Extension for 12 years and serves as a Field Specialist in Horticulture working with home gardeners and commercial fruit and vegetable producers in southwest Missouri. Areas of concentration include vegetable production, soil fertility, pollinator education, sustainable home landscapes, and serving as coordinator for local Master Gardener and Master Naturalist chapters. Research interests include elderberries, commercial lavender production, commercial garlic production, grafted tomato plant production, and cut flower production.
See stories by Kelly McGowan