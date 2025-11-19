Tips for growing during the winter

Options for growing in winter:

Houseplants – houseplants are more popular than ever and they are a great hobby for all ages. Houseplants need a bright window with indirect light or you can use grow lights. Beware of drafty windows in winter and monitor plants weekly for moisture, insect pests, and other issues. Since there is not a lot of growth in winter, a weak fertilizer can be used every 2-4 weeks.

Hydroponics – there are a variety of quality, tabletop options for growing hydroponically. Lettuce, herbs, cherry tomatoes, peppers, and a variety of other things can be grown. There are miniature plant varieties on the market that are great for these small units. A good aquarium-type pump is needed to aerate the water, and a good quality grow light is needed. Nutrient management of the water is also needed.

Seed Catalogs and Seed Starting – Seed catalogs will begin arriving soon and are a great source of education and new ideas. The main tip is to not plant too early. The seed package will give you timing information. Quality grow lights are also needed for seed starting.