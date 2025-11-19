© 2025 KSMU Radio
Tips for growing during the winter

By Kelly McGowan
Published November 19, 2025 at 9:45 AM CST
Kelly McGowan

Growing plants isn't something that often comes to mind when we think of the winter season, but with a few tips and techniques, inside gardening can help you grow all year long.

Options for growing in winter:
Houseplants – houseplants are more popular than ever and they are a great hobby for all ages. Houseplants need a bright window with indirect light or you can use grow lights. Beware of drafty windows in winter and monitor plants weekly for moisture, insect pests, and other issues. Since there is not a lot of growth in winter, a weak fertilizer can be used every 2-4 weeks.

Hydroponics – there are a variety of quality, tabletop options for growing hydroponically. Lettuce, herbs, cherry tomatoes, peppers, and a variety of other things can be grown. There are miniature plant varieties on the market that are great for these small units. A good aquarium-type pump is needed to aerate the water, and a good quality grow light is needed. Nutrient management of the water is also needed.

Seed Catalogs and Seed Starting – Seed catalogs will begin arriving soon and are a great source of education and new ideas. The main tip is to not plant too early. The seed package will give you timing information. Quality grow lights are also needed for seed starting.

Growing the Ozarks
Kelly McGowan
Kelly McGowan has been with University of Missouri Extension for 12 years and serves as a Field Specialist in Horticulture working with home gardeners and commercial fruit and vegetable producers in southwest Missouri. Areas of concentration include vegetable production, soil fertility, pollinator education, sustainable home landscapes, and serving as coordinator for local Master Gardener and Master Naturalist chapters. Research interests include elderberries, commercial lavender production, commercial garlic production, grafted tomato plant production, and cut flower production.
