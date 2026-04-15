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Growing the Ozarks

The Master Gardeners of Greene County help others learn to grow through their annual plant sale

By Kelly McGowan
Published April 15, 2026 at 9:45 AM CDT

In this episode, Kelly speaks with Caroline Griesemer and Renee Bernskoetter with Master Gardeners of Greene County about their annual plant sale.

The Master Gardeners of Greene County is a volunteer organization through University of Missouri Extension with the educational mission of ‘Helping Others Learn to Grow’.

Master Gardener members will be on hand at the upcoming annual plant sale to answer questions and help with selection. The plant sale will take place Saturday, April 25 from 8 am to noon at the Springfield Botanical Gardens, 2400 S. Scenic Ave., Springfield, MO 65807.

Plants at the sale are locally grown and will do well in the Ozarks. Favorites include vegetables, natives, trees and shrubs, and houseplants.

Arrive early for best selection. Cash, check, and credit/debit cards accepted. Other area gardening clubs will also be on hand selling plants.

Growing the Ozarks
Kelly McGowan
Kelly McGowan has been with University of Missouri Extension for 12 years and serves as a Field Specialist in Horticulture working with home gardeners and commercial fruit and vegetable producers in southwest Missouri. Areas of concentration include vegetable production, soil fertility, pollinator education, sustainable home landscapes, and serving as coordinator for local Master Gardener and Master Naturalist chapters. Research interests include elderberries, commercial lavender production, commercial garlic production, grafted tomato plant production, and cut flower production.
See stories by Kelly McGowan