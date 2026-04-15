The Master Gardeners of Greene County help others learn to grow through their annual plant sale

The Master Gardeners of Greene County is a volunteer organization through University of Missouri Extension with the educational mission of ‘Helping Others Learn to Grow’.

Master Gardener members will be on hand at the upcoming annual plant sale to answer questions and help with selection. The plant sale will take place Saturday, April 25 from 8 am to noon at the Springfield Botanical Gardens, 2400 S. Scenic Ave., Springfield, MO 65807.

Plants at the sale are locally grown and will do well in the Ozarks. Favorites include vegetables, natives, trees and shrubs, and houseplants.

Arrive early for best selection. Cash, check, and credit/debit cards accepted. Other area gardening clubs will also be on hand selling plants.