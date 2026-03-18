Dairy farming in the Ozarks
In this episode, Kelly speaks with University of Missouri Extension Dairy Specialist Reagan Bluel about the Missouri dairy industry and the laws that ensure your milk is the most delicious and nutritious product available.
Dairy farms have a rich and interesting history in the Ozarks. Most of today’s farms are still owned and operated by farm families, just as they were in the past. Missouri is home to about 300 dairy farms, and most of them are here in the Ozarks.
More information about the dairy industry is available at the Extension’s website. For details about milk’s nutritious attributes, visit Midwest dairy.