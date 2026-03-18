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Growing the Ozarks

Dairy farming in the Ozarks

By Kelly McGowan
Published March 18, 2026 at 9:45 AM CDT

In this episode, Kelly speaks with University of Missouri Extension Dairy Specialist Reagan Bluel about the Missouri dairy industry and the laws that ensure your milk is the most delicious and nutritious product available.

Dairy farms have a rich and interesting history in the Ozarks. Most of today’s farms are still owned and operated by farm families, just as they were in the past. Missouri is home to about 300 dairy farms, and most of them are here in the Ozarks.

More information about the dairy industry is available at the Extension’s website. For details about milk’s nutritious attributes, visit Midwest dairy.

Growing the Ozarks
Kelly McGowan
Kelly McGowan has been with University of Missouri Extension for 12 years and serves as a Field Specialist in Horticulture working with home gardeners and commercial fruit and vegetable producers in southwest Missouri. Areas of concentration include vegetable production, soil fertility, pollinator education, sustainable home landscapes, and serving as coordinator for local Master Gardener and Master Naturalist chapters. Research interests include elderberries, commercial lavender production, commercial garlic production, grafted tomato plant production, and cut flower production.
See stories by Kelly McGowan