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Growing the Ozarks

Plant Identification with Dr. Ioana Popescu

By Kelly McGowan
Published June 17, 2026 at 9:45 AM CDT
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A picture of the book "Flora of Missouri"

In this episode of Growing the Ozarks, Kelly speaks with Dr. Ioana Popescu about plant identification. 

Plant identification is becoming a lost art as people are not as in touch with the natural world as previous generations were. Get tips on plant identification such as pattern recognition, woody vs. herbaceous, leaf arrangement and other identifying factors.

Remember, do not eat any wild plants that you are not 100% sure about. Digital ID apps should be used with caution on edible plants. Plants can also be identified using a dichotomous key, such as Flora of Missouri

For assistance, email the Master Gardeners of Greene County hotline at hotline@mggreene.org or call their local MU Extension office at 417-874-2963.

Ioana Talks Plants Icon

Dr. Ioana Popescu is a retired professor of biology and botany at Drury University and a member of the Master Gardeners of Greene County. She has a YouTube show about plants that you can find here

For a captioned video of this podcast, click here.

Growing the Ozarks
Kelly McGowan
Kelly McGowan has been with University of Missouri Extension for 12 years and serves as a Field Specialist in Horticulture working with home gardeners and commercial fruit and vegetable producers in southwest Missouri. Areas of concentration include vegetable production, soil fertility, pollinator education, sustainable home landscapes, and serving as coordinator for local Master Gardener and Master Naturalist chapters. Research interests include elderberries, commercial lavender production, commercial garlic production, grafted tomato plant production, and cut flower production.
See stories by Kelly McGowan