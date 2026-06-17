Plant Identification with Dr. Ioana Popescu

Plant identification is becoming a lost art as people are not as in touch with the natural world as previous generations were. Get tips on plant identification such as pattern recognition, woody vs. herbaceous, leaf arrangement and other identifying factors.

Remember, do not eat any wild plants that you are not 100% sure about. Digital ID apps should be used with caution on edible plants. Plants can also be identified using a dichotomous key, such as Flora of Missouri.

For assistance, email the Master Gardeners of Greene County hotline at hotline@mggreene.org or call their local MU Extension office at 417-874-2963.

Dr. Ioana Popescu is a retired professor of biology and botany at Drury University and a member of the Master Gardeners of Greene County. She has a YouTube show about plants that you can find here.

For a captioned video of this podcast, click here.