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Growing the Ozarks

The history of Victory Gardens with Matthew Huchteman

By Kelly McGowan
Published July 15, 2026 at 9:45 AM CDT
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Vegetables
Congerdesign for Pixabay
Garden vegetables

In this episode, Kelly talks with Matthew Huchteman, Field Specialist in Horticulture with the University of Missouri Extension in Jasper County, about the history of Victory Gardens.

Victory Gardens began as a war-time effort to encourage families to grow their own food. Impacts from these gardens have carried on for generations and backyard vegetable gardens are still popular today.

For a captioned video of this podcast, click here.

Growing the Ozarks
Kelly McGowan
Kelly McGowan has been with University of Missouri Extension for 12 years and serves as a Field Specialist in Horticulture working with home gardeners and commercial fruit and vegetable producers in southwest Missouri. Areas of concentration include vegetable production, soil fertility, pollinator education, sustainable home landscapes, and serving as coordinator for local Master Gardener and Master Naturalist chapters. Research interests include elderberries, commercial lavender production, commercial garlic production, grafted tomato plant production, and cut flower production.
See stories by Kelly McGowan