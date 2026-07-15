The history of Victory Gardens with Matthew Huchteman
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In this episode, Kelly talks with Matthew Huchteman, Field Specialist in Horticulture with the University of Missouri Extension in Jasper County, about the history of Victory Gardens.
Victory Gardens began as a war-time effort to encourage families to grow their own food. Impacts from these gardens have carried on for generations and backyard vegetable gardens are still popular today.
For a captioned video of this podcast, click here.