League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri

This week, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Joan Gentry, Chair of Voter Services for League of Women Voters of SW Missouri and a member of the Missouri…
This week, host Leslie Carrier speaks with program creator Arlen Diamond, director of broadcast services for Ozarks Public Broadcasting from…
Making Democracy Work continues to focus on voter education and information for the upcoming General Election next week.This week, host Debbie Good speaks…
Making Democracy Work returns to the airwaves today and we may sound a little different. In an effort to maintain safety, we are using web conferencing…
100 years ago this week, the Presidential Suffrage Bill was signed into law in Missouri, giving women the right to vote ahead of the 1920 presidential…
“220,000 Missourians, that is a significant amount of people who would lose their access to the polling place, lose their voice, and lose their voting to…
Clarification on the much publicized Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) ballot measure was the goal of a Thursday evening forum in Springfield,…
Officials say mental health services are strong in Greene County, but funding issues continue to hamper early detection and prevent optimal care.That’s…
Leslie Carrier talks with Lois Zerrer, retired Elder Care Attorney, about the importance of getting your legal affairs in order for the year, specifically…