Farm succession planning is one of the most important decisions a farmer can make

In this episode of our local program, Making Democracy Work, Leslie Carrier speaks with Wesley Tucker, field specialist in agriculture business for MU Extension in Polk County.

Tucker said that currently 38% of farmers are 65 and older, and this will directly impact farming in coming years. He said, while it's difficult to talk about succession planning, it's important to do so.

Succession planning differs from estate planning, according to Tucker, and it's an important consideration to protect family farms and rural communities.