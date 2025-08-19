Library of over 300 tools is available in Springfield for residents to borrow

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Erika Fox speaks with Angela Watkins, community development specialist with Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

Watkins talks about the tool library and how this community resource was started. She said there are many perks to this program, including the goal of reducing barriers for people so they have access to items needed for home improvement and maintenance.

Watkins said the annual membership to participate is $30, and some popular items need to be reserved in advance.

You can get more information by calling 417 888-2020.



