© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
K204FX 88.7 in Mountain Grove is currently off the air. We are working as quickly as possible to solve the problem. In the meantime, you can stream our signal at ksmu.org.
News
Making Democracy Work

Library of over 300 tools is available in Springfield for residents to borrow

By Erika Fox
Published August 19, 2025 at 1:53 PM CDT
Courtesy of Angela Watson of Community Partnership of the Ozarks
Springfield tool library operated by Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks operates the tool library.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Erika Fox speaks with Angela Watkins, community development specialist with Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

Watkins talks about the tool library and how this community resource was started. She said there are many perks to this program, including the goal of reducing barriers for people so they have access to items needed for home improvement and maintenance.

Watkins said the annual membership to participate is $30, and some popular items need to be reserved in advance.

You can get more information by calling 417 888-2020.
 

Tags
Making Democracy Work Community Partnership of the OzarksSpringfield, MissouriLeague of Women Voters of Southwest MissouriMaking Democracy Work
Erika Fox
See stories by Erika Fox