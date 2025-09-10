Over 200,000 women have exited the U.S. workforce since January. A women's advocate discusses the implications

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program, Making Democracy Work, host Erika Fox speaks with Wendy Doyle, CEO of United WE.

Doyle talks about the significant decline of women in the workforce since January 2025.

She discusses some of the contributing factors such as access and availability for childcare. And she talks about the impacts that decline has — including on the state's economy.