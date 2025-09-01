Art thrift store is moving to a new space in downtown Springfield

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Linda Regan speaks with Re Baker-Dietz with the nonprofit, Arrow Creative Reuse.

Baker-Dietz talks about the art and craft supply thrift store that opened in December of 2023. She says they have outgrown their original space and will be moving in September to their new location near MSU’s Brick City downtown.

Baker-Dietz says their store is a resource for art teachers, students, parents and anyone who like to create. She adds they always welcome donations of unused art and craft supplies and have volunteer opportunities available.



