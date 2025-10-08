Springfield City Council member, elected in April, talks about acclimating to the new role

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Bruce Adib-Yazdi, Zone 4 Springfield City Council member.

Adib-Yazdi talks about getting settled into his role as Zone 4 representative and what the responsibilities are each month.

He also discusses City Council’s three primary goals for Springfield, which are public safety, housing and economic growth.