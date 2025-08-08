Community collaboration continues several years after devastating tornado
One Joplin brings together business leaders and various community organizers to improve the city's health and future stability.
In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Nicole Brown, executive director of One Joplin.
Brown discusses how One Joplin formed five years after the devasting Joplin tornado, with a mission of continuing the synergy of rebuilding and community support.
One Joplin is a collaboration of several groups and nonprofits dedicated to addressing many social and community needs.