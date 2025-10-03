Labor force is retiring faster than replenishing. That's impacting the local housing market

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Maggie Castrey speaks with Aaron Wyssmann, president of the Homebuilder’s Association of Greater Springfield.

Wyssmann talks about challenges like housing affordability and how the declining labor force impacts the housing market.