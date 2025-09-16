SPS superintendent shares goals for the new school year, which began in August

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, you'll hear from Dr. Grenita Lathan, superintendent of Springfield Public Schools (SPS).

SPS Dr. Grenita Lathan, superintendent of Springfield Public Schools in Springfield, Mo.

As Lathan begins her fifth year as superintendent, she talked with Lisa Langley about areas of progress and changes over the past several years.

The SPS graduation rate is 97%, according to Lathan.

"We have focused...over the past four years on ensuring our students have the necessary academic skills they need to be successful," she said.

Lathan discussed the progress of the positive behavior intervention support, which teaches students what expectations are across the school building.

She shared optimism and goals for the 2025-26 school year.