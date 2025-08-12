© 2025 KSMU Radio
News
Making Democracy Work

Upcoming documentary highlights Missouri women working in the legal field

By Amanda Stadler
Published August 12, 2025 at 10:09 AM CDT
Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City
Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau
Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City

"Not In Our Wildest Dreams" will be shown this month in Springfield.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Amanda Stadler speaks with Caitilin Yager, program director with Missouri Humanities.

Yager talks about their documentary, “Not In Our Wildest Dreams,” which will be shown August 21 at the Historic Fox Theater in Springfield. The film looks at the impact of a female majority on the Missouri Supreme Court and its historical significance.

Yager says Missouri is one of the few states with a female majority in higher courts and that this reflects the growing trend of increased women in law.

 

Amanda Stadler
