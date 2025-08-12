Upcoming documentary highlights Missouri women working in the legal field

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Amanda Stadler speaks with Caitilin Yager, program director with Missouri Humanities.

Yager talks about their documentary, “Not In Our Wildest Dreams,” which will be shown August 21 at the Historic Fox Theater in Springfield. The film looks at the impact of a female majority on the Missouri Supreme Court and its historical significance.

Yager says Missouri is one of the few states with a female majority in higher courts and that this reflects the growing trend of increased women in law.



