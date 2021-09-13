-
Commercial Club of Springfield has met its $50,000 fundraising goal to support efforts to rehabilitate the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge on historic…
Built in 1902, The Jefferson Avenue Footbridge crosses 13 tracks of the Burlington Northern rail yard. The structure, which is on the National Register of…
Springfield City Council has taken steps towards deciding what to do about the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge. During a workshop Tuesday night they looked at…
Springfield City Council got an update this week on the condition of the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge and what needs to be done to save it.According to the…
The Jefferson Avenue Footbridge on Commercial Street will close today (3/2) while engineering experts evaluate the structure.The City of Springfield…