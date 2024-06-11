Springfield City Council approves $26 million bond sale to fund city hall, art museum, footbridge improvements

The funding plan includes roughly $15 million for a portion of Springfield Art Museum’s renovation plans, $4 million to the historic Jefferson Avenue Footbridge, $5 million for City Hall renovations and $2 million for improvements to the city’s workforce development building.

Council members voted 9-to-zero for the bond series plan.

Separately, council also held a public hearing for plans to fix up the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge on historic Commercial Street, closed for over eight years due to steel corrosion. Under the proposal, Branco Enterprises will do the renovation work under a $10.8 million-dollar contract.

Council is expected to vote on that plan June 24.