After more than 7 years being closed, work on the Historic Jefferson Avenue Footbridge could begin in the not too distant future

The effort to rehabilitate the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge in Springfield is moving forward.

Springfield Public Works has determined a plan with the Missouri Department of Transportation for the process to gain access to $8 million in state budget appropriation for the work. Public Works is now in the process of making minor updates to the project bid documents to align with the requirements of the state funding, according to city officials in a statement. The project is expected to be advertised for contractor bids in late winter.

The department hopes construction will get underway sometime next year, but the timeline for the rehabilitation will be determined by the selected contractor and will be based largely on material supply, equipment and work crew availability, according to city officials.

Approximately $15,000 was approved for funding through the C-Street TIF to complete a concept design of the Footbridge Plaza.

But the $8 million in state funds can only be used for work on the bridge and not for improvements to the Footbridge Plaza space or other infrastructure. There is currently no funding identified for the full design or construction of any updates to the plaza.

The C-Street TIF Annual Update will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 13, at the Victory Mission Admin Building, 1715 N. Boonville. There will be a brief update on the Footbridge project as part of the formal presentation.