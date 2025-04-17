Jefferson Avenue Footbridge will have to come down before it can be opened back up

Due to the fracture-critical nature of the bridge, meaning it’s vulnerable to collapse, and the variety of work required, the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge will have to be disassembled and rehabbed on the ground, according to the City of Springfield.

Work on the bridge is expected to begin in earnest next month. Branco Enterprises has already begun removing the bridge decking and doing other preliminary work.

The construction team consists of Branco, Springfield Public Works and Great River Engineering.

The footbridge is 123-years-old and was closed in 2016 due to structural issues. Since then, those who support rehabbing the structure have waited anxiously as funding was put in place and other issues addressed to be able to begin the project.

This month, Branco will begin mobilizing equipment and supplies. Large panels will be installed over the tracks so heavy equipment and cranes can be moved in, according to the City.

The bridge span across the railroad tracks will be dismantled early next month and moved in large pieces to the BNSF rail yard. A majority of the span will be placed in the rail yard to the north and a smaller portion will go to the south. Crews will also begin demolition and reconstruction of the bridge footings.

City officials say, while the bridge is on the ground, crews will encapsulate the bridge span to remove paint, replace the structurally deficient steel members, replace the wood decking and stairs, repaint the bridge and install new lighting.

A new addition to the footbridge will be elevators on the north and south approaches to bring the structure into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and provide access to all.

A construction kickoff and viewing event during the dismantling of the bridge is being planned.

Completion of the project is expected in early 2026.

