Rudi Keller | Missouri Independent
-
With more than 400 line items directed at particular districts or organizations, totaling $2.1 billion, lawmakers have continued to pile extras into spending bills as the state enjoys a near-record surplus
-
Edgar Springs, a town of 200 in southern Phelps County, must now pay Rebecca Varney $750, plus almost $80,000 in attorney fees, to satisfy a November court decision that found it violated Varney’s First Amendment rights and the Missouri Sunshine Law.
-
Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek dismissed concerns about legality of machines in letter to House chairman, says advertising costs nothing to promote Unclaimed Property program.
-
The chair of a Missouri House appropriations committee is demanding Treasurer Vivek Malek answer questions about the state’s involvement with Torch Electronics.
-
The majority opinion, written by Judge Kelly Broniec, recognized that redistricting is a political process and courts should be reluctant to interfere with it.
-
Spending plan focuses on ongoing state programs with increases for teachers, child care and state employee pay.
-
The Missouri secretary of state criticized his fellow Republican over an audit accusing Ashcroft of withholding information, refusing to cooperate and likely breaking state law.
-
The Missouri State Employees Retirement Fund reversed its previous decision to reject a divestment proposal from Treasurer Vivek Malek. One of the four legislators on the board accused Malek of playing politics with state investments to boost his 2024 election chances.
-
Missouri Republicans have vowed to take action when the General Assembly reconvenes in January to revise the highway commission’s power over the state road fund.
-
A Missouri appeals court ruled that Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's titles for six abortion-rights ballot issues were "replete with politically partisan language." Even though the proposed constitutional amendments cover all aspects of reproductive health care, Ashcroft's titles had a single-minded focus on abortion.