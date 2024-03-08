City of Springfield solicits bids for Jefferson Avenue Footbridge rehabilitation project

The City of Springfieldis soliciting bidsfor rehabilitating the 122-year-old Jefferson Avenue Footbridge on Commercial St.

The bridge was closed in March, 2016, due to safety concerns.

The project will involve a complete rehab of the bridge as well as the installation of elevators on the north and south ends.

The city attempted to bid the project in the fall of 2021, but bid results were nearly double the cost of the city’s projected $3 million estimate and approved budget.

Last June, the city received a state appropriation of $8 million to rehab the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge.

An optional pre-bid conference meeting for interested contractors will be held March 26 at 2 p.m. at the Busch Municipal Building.

City officials hope to have the project underway by the end of the year.