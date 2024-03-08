© 2024 KSMU Radio
City of Springfield solicits bids for Jefferson Avenue Footbridge rehabilitation project

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published March 8, 2024 at 3:01 PM CST
Built in 1902, the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge is seen from various angles on historic Commercial Street on Sept. 6, 2022. It was closed to the public in 2016 because more than 36 percent of its structure was deemed not safe enough for public use by city officials.
Gregory Holman
Built in 1902, the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge is seen from various angles on historic Commercial Street on Sept. 6, 2022. It was closed to the public in 2016 because more than 36 percent of its structure was deemed not safe enough for public use by city officials.

The bridge has been closed since 2016 after it was deemed to be unsafe.

The City of Springfieldis soliciting bidsfor rehabilitating the 122-year-old Jefferson Avenue Footbridge on Commercial St.

The bridge was closed in March, 2016, due to safety concerns.

The project will involve a complete rehab of the bridge as well as the installation of elevators on the north and south ends.

The city attempted to bid the project in the fall of 2021, but bid results were nearly double the cost of the city’s projected $3 million estimate and approved budget.

Last June, the city received a state appropriation of $8 million to rehab the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge.

An optional pre-bid conference meeting for interested contractors will be held March 26 at 2 p.m. at the Busch Municipal Building.

City officials hope to have the project underway by the end of the year.
News Jefferson Avenue FootbridgeSpringfield MOCity of SpringfieldHistoric Commercial Street
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
