Price tag set at $10.8 million for Jefferson Avenue Footbridge renovation as Springfield City Council approves bid

$10.8 million. That’s the price tag for renovations to the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge in north Springfield’s historic Commercial Steet. The bridge was built in 1902 on the taxpayer’s dime and crosses 13 railroad tracks. Made of more than 48,000 pounds of steel, it’s sometimes dubbed “the Eiffel Tower of Springfield.” But it’s been shut down for more than eight years due to metal corrosion, cutting off pedestrian access in historic neighborhoods.

On Monday night Springfield City Council members voted 9-to-zero, adopting a plan that accepts a bid by Springfield-based Branco Enterprises to renovate the footbridge. It will be complete with elevators for people living with disabilities when it’s finished.

The project is funded by a stack of sources. Mayor Ken McClure said he wanted "to give particular shout-outs to the General Assembly and the governor for approving an appropriation of state revenue for $8 million, which makes this possible."

Along with those Missouri taxpayer funds, fixing the footbridge will draw on special obligation bonds the council approved recently. Funding sources include a contribution from the Commercial Club, plus city money from Springfield’s 1/4-cent Capital Improvement Tax and 1/8-cent Transportation Sales Tax.