With no bids received as of April 8, city extends deadline for potential Jefferson Avenue Footbridge contractors

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published April 9, 2024 at 5:27 AM CDT
Michele Skalicky/KSMU
The Jefferson Avenue Footbridge closed on March 1, 2016.

In early March, Springfield officials announced they were seeking bids to fix up the historic footbridge at Jefferson Avenue and Commercial Street. Now they’re extending the deadline.

The Jefferson Avenue Footbridge on historic Commercial Street has been closed for seven years due to steel corrosion and safety issues. Last year, Springfield saw a major milestone in the quest to repair the bridge, with Missouri lawmakers committing $8 million dollars in funding.

But no contractors put in a bid on the project as of Monday, despite roughly 8 companies that attended a pre-bid conference held late last month.

In response, the city is extending this week’s deadline out to 10:30 a.m. on April 23rd. City officials also posted additional information with the bid solicitation on the city website, including minor clarifications on a few items.

In a Monday news release, project manager Nicholas Edelman said the city has received “a lot of interest” about the project.

More information is available at springfieldmo.gov/footbridge.
News Jefferson Avenue FootbridgeHistoric Commercial Street
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
