With no bids received as of April 8, city extends deadline for potential Jefferson Avenue Footbridge contractors

The Jefferson Avenue Footbridge on historic Commercial Street has been closed for seven years due to steel corrosion and safety issues. Last year, Springfield saw a major milestone in the quest to repair the bridge, with Missouri lawmakers committing $8 million dollars in funding.

But no contractors put in a bid on the project as of Monday, despite roughly 8 companies that attended a pre-bid conference held late last month.

In response, the city is extending this week’s deadline out to 10:30 a.m. on April 23rd. City officials also posted additional information with the bid solicitation on the city website, including minor clarifications on a few items.

In a Monday news release, project manager Nicholas Edelman said the city has received “a lot of interest” about the project.

More information is available at springfieldmo.gov/footbridge.