© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It’s not too late to support our Spring Fundraiser! Make your pledge of support today!

For a second time, Springfield officials delay contractor bid deadline for Jefferson Avenue Footbridge

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published April 22, 2024 at 3:50 PM CDT
Built in 1902, the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge is seen Sept. 6, 2022. It was closed to the public in 2016 because more than 36 percent of its structure was deemed not safe enough for public use by city officials.
Gregory Holman
Built in 1902, the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge is seen on Sept. 6, 2022. It was closed to the public in 2016 because more than 36 percent of its structure was deemed not safe enough for public use by city officials.

The footbridge on historic Commercial Street has been closed since March 2016 due to steel corrosion.

On Monday, Springfield city officials announced they’re extending a key deadline for repairs to the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge — for a second time.

Contractors may now submit sealed bids to work on repairing the bridge through 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Previously, the city set the deadline for April 9, but after no bids were received, it was extended to April 23, before the deadline was extended a second time.

City records show that on March 26, a pre-bid meeting attracted eight companies interested in the footbridge project.

Last year, Springfield was awarded roughly $8 million in state funding to repair the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge. Construction is now expected to begin in February of 2025.

More information is available at springfieldmo.gov/footbridge.
Tags
News Jefferson Avenue Footbridgeurban developmentHistoric Commercial Street
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
See stories by Gregory Holman