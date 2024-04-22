For a second time, Springfield officials delay contractor bid deadline for Jefferson Avenue Footbridge
The footbridge on historic Commercial Street has been closed since March 2016 due to steel corrosion.
On Monday, Springfield city officials announced they’re extending a key deadline for repairs to the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge — for a second time.
Contractors may now submit sealed bids to work on repairing the bridge through 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Previously, the city set the deadline for April 9, but after no bids were received, it was extended to April 23, before the deadline was extended a second time.
City records show that on March 26, a pre-bid meeting attracted eight companies interested in the footbridge project.
Last year, Springfield was awarded roughly $8 million in state funding to repair the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge. Construction is now expected to begin in February of 2025.
More information is available at springfieldmo.gov/footbridge.