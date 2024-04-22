For a second time, Springfield officials delay contractor bid deadline for Jefferson Avenue Footbridge

On Monday, Springfield city officials announced they’re extending a key deadline for repairs to the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge — for a second time.

Contractors may now submit sealed bids to work on repairing the bridge through 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Previously, the city set the deadline for April 9, but after no bids were received, it was extended to April 23, before the deadline was extended a second time.

City records show that on March 26, a pre-bid meeting attracted eight companies interested in the footbridge project.

Last year, Springfield was awarded roughly $8 million in state funding to repair the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge. Construction is now expected to begin in February of 2025.

More information is available at springfieldmo.gov/footbridge.