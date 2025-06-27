Arts News June 27, 2025
Part 2 of our series on the "Route 66 Suite" by composer Dr. Nolan Stolz. new sculptures coming to Springfield, music by J@llen, Buster Clifton Davis, and the Oklahoma City University Symphony Orchestra, and more!
Comedy
- TJ Miller
Blue Room Comedy Club
June 27-28
- Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
- Comedy Open Mic
Blue Room Comedy Club
Every Sunday
Poetry
- Poet's Corner
The Third Place
Every 2nd and 4th Friday
Theatre
- Disaster!
Springfield Contemporary Theatre
through June 29
- Oklahoma!
Springfield Little Theatre-Landers Theatre
through June 29
Music
Friday
- Laura French
Hold Fast Brewing
- Buster Clifton Davis
Tie & Timber Beer Co.
The Steve Moeller Band and Psychobilly Cadillac
Southbound
Saturday
- Dallas Jones: Greatest Hits!
Tie & Timber Beer Co.
- Dawson Hollow w/ Chris May
Live From Downtown: Park Central Square
- Steve & Adie & Kyle
Moon City Moon
Sunday
- Open Jam
Lindbergs