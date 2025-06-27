© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment
Arts News

Arts News June 27, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published June 27, 2025 at 9:44 AM CDT
Heidi Herrman-Bacon

Part 2 of our series on the "Route 66 Suite" by composer Dr. Nolan Stolz. new sculptures coming to Springfield, music by J@llen, Buster Clifton Davis, and the Oklahoma City University Symphony Orchestra, and more!

Comedy

  • TJ Miller
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    June 27-28
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    Every Sunday

Poetry

  • Poet's Corner
    The Third Place
    Every 2nd and 4th Friday

Theatre

  • Disaster!
    Springfield Contemporary Theatre
    through June 29
  • Oklahoma!
    Springfield Little Theatre-Landers Theatre
    through June 29

Music

Friday

  • Laura French
    Hold Fast Brewing
  • Buster Clifton Davis
    Tie & Timber Beer Co.

  • The Steve Moeller Band and Psychobilly Cadillac
    Southbound

    Saturday

  • Dallas Jones: Greatest Hits!
    Tie & Timber Beer Co.
  • Dawson Hollow w/ Chris May
    Live From Downtown: Park Central Square
  • Steve & Adie & Kyle
    Moon City Moon

Sunday

  • Open Jam
    Lindbergs
Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea