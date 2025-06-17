Springfield's Juneteenth celebration will feature movie screenings, music and more

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks and the Springfield branch of the NAACP are gearing up for a Juneteenth celebration in Springfield later this week.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the U.S. that celebrates the end of slavery. On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas and announced the freedom of enslaved people in that state.

"Celebrating Juneteenth, the end of slavery, is a good thing for our community, said Darline Mabins, CPO’s director of community engagement. "It's good for all of us. It gives us an opportunity to be together, to be community and to celebrate the positives and how far we've come as a community, as a country."

The theme for the celebration Thursday through Sunday, June 19-22, is #Stronger Together.

"I think Stronger Together is just a reminder, in these times and as we move forward as a community, that we get further together versus on our own or trying to have our own agendas," Mabins said. "But if we work together as a community, and we celebrate our successes together, we work through our difficulties together, then it makes us a stronger community."

Several events are planned with the main event Saturday at the Springfield Expo Center.

Events kick off Thursday night at 7 with the showing of “Hidden Figures” at the Moxie.

Friday will celebrate improvements at the Silver Springs Park pavilion.

Saturday is the day of the Juneteenth Community Celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center. The Gillioz will host R&B soul singer, Keke Wyatt, Saturday night. And Sunday, the Moxie will show the documentary, “Together Apart: Park Day Reunion.”

You can find out more at sgfjuneteenth.com.