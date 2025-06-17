© 2025 KSMU Radio
Springfield's Juneteenth celebration will feature movie screenings, music and more

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published June 17, 2025 at 8:26 AM CDT
Darline Mabins, director of community engagement for the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, stands at the Silver Springs Park pavilion, which was still under construction in early June 2025.
The event will be held June 19-23 at various locations in the city.

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks and the Springfield branch of the NAACP are gearing up for a Juneteenth celebration in Springfield later this week.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the U.S. that celebrates the end of slavery. On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas and announced the freedom of enslaved people in that state.

"Celebrating Juneteenth, the end of slavery, is a good thing for our community, said Darline Mabins, CPO’s director of community engagement. "It's good for all of us. It gives us an opportunity to be together, to be community and to celebrate the positives and how far we've come as a community, as a country."

The theme for the celebration Thursday through Sunday, June 19-22, is #Stronger Together.

"I think Stronger Together is just a reminder, in these times and as we move forward as a community, that we get further together versus on our own or trying to have our own agendas," Mabins said. "But if we work together as a community, and we celebrate our successes together, we work through our difficulties together, then it makes us a stronger community."

Several events are planned with the main event Saturday at the Springfield Expo Center.

Events kick off Thursday night at 7 with the showing of “Hidden Figures” at the Moxie.

Friday will celebrate improvements at the Silver Springs Park pavilion.

Saturday is the day of the Juneteenth Community Celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center. The Gillioz will host R&B soul singer, Keke Wyatt, Saturday night. And Sunday, the Moxie will show the documentary, “Together Apart: Park Day Reunion.”

You can find out more at sgfjuneteenth.com.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
