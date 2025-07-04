Arts News July 4, 2025
Devising Original Theatre Springfield brings their 2nd annual Fringe Festival to The Judy, music from Fayetteville, AR, kids poetry, auditions open for Annie, and local playwright debuts The Prometheus Seminar.
Comedy
- Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
- Comedy Open Mic
Blue Room Comedy Club
Every Sunday
Poetry
- Poet's Corner
The Third Place
Every 2nd and 4th Friday
Music
Saturday
- Kristi Merideth Quintet ft. Brandon Mezzelo
Tie & Timber Beer Co.
- J$PH w/ Trak Masta Tom
Live From Downtown: Park Central Square
- Dallas Jones
Mile 6 Taproom
Sunday
- Little Help
Tie & Timber Beer Co.
- Barak Hill
One 2 Five
- Open Jam
Lindbergs