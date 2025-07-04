© 2025 KSMU Radio
Arts News July 4, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published July 4, 2025 at 9:50 AM CDT
DOTS

Devising Original Theatre Springfield brings their 2nd annual Fringe Festival to The Judy, music from Fayetteville, AR, kids poetry, auditions open for Annie, and local playwright debuts The Prometheus Seminar.

Comedy

  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    Every Sunday

Poetry

  • Poet's Corner
    The Third Place
    Every 2nd and 4th Friday

Music

Saturday

  • Kristi Merideth Quintet ft. Brandon Mezzelo
    Tie & Timber Beer Co.
  • J$PH w/ Trak Masta Tom
    Live From Downtown: Park Central Square
  • Dallas Jones
    Mile 6 Taproom

Sunday

  • Little Help
    Tie & Timber Beer Co.
  • Barak Hill
    One 2 Five
  • Open Jam
    Lindbergs
