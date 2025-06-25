© 2025 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

Libraries offer more than just books. Many offer services, learning opportunities and more

By Amanda Stadler
Published June 25, 2025 at 10:53 AM CDT
Books at a library
Hermann Kollinger
/
Pixabay
Books at a library

The Springfield-Greene County Library District even offers a space to create art.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Amanda Stadler speaks with Vickie Hicks, community relations director with Springfield-Greene County Library District.

Hicks talks about the completion of renovations to the Midtown Carnegie branch library., which she says is one of the last remaining 800 original Carnegie libraries in the country.

Hicks talk about the importance of libraries and the many programs and services they provide in addition to a vast book selection.

Amanda Stadler
