Summer night sounds

When the sun goes down, the Ozarks become a symphony of animal calls, songs, chirps and croaks. In this episode, Kelly speaks with Springfield Plateau Master Naturalist Jay Barber about the different insects, frogs, birds and mammals we hear on these summer nights.

Insects

Broad-winged tree cricket

Jumping bush cricket

Northern katydid

Snowy Tree Cricket

Frogs

Cricket frog

Bullfrog

Green frog

Gray tree frog

Birds

Whippoorwill

Chuck-wills-widow

Barred owl

Mammals

Coyote

Animal sounds provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

