Summer night sounds
Summer nights in the Ozarks are a great time to spend time to spend in nature after dark; all while never leaving the comfort of your favorite outdoor chair!
When the sun goes down, the Ozarks become a symphony of animal calls, songs, chirps and croaks. In this episode, Kelly speaks with Springfield Plateau Master Naturalist Jay Barber about the different insects, frogs, birds and mammals we hear on these summer nights.
Insects
Broad-winged tree cricket
Jumping bush cricket
Northern katydid
Snowy Tree Cricket
Frogs
Cricket frog
Bullfrog
Green frog
Gray tree frog
Birds
Whippoorwill
Chuck-wills-widow
Barred owl
Mammals
Coyote
Animal sounds provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation.