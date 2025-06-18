© 2025 KSMU Radio
News
Growing the Ozarks

Summer night sounds

By Kelly McGowan
Published June 18, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
Image by Florian Kurz from Pixabay

Summer nights in the Ozarks are a great time to spend time to spend in nature after dark; all while never leaving the comfort of your favorite outdoor chair!

When the sun goes down, the Ozarks become a symphony of animal calls, songs, chirps and croaks. In this episode, Kelly speaks with Springfield Plateau Master Naturalist Jay Barber about the different insects, frogs, birds and mammals we hear on these summer nights.

Insects
Broad-winged tree cricket
Jumping bush cricket
Northern katydid
Snowy Tree Cricket

Frogs
Cricket frog
Bullfrog
Green frog
Gray tree frog

Birds
Whippoorwill
Chuck-wills-widow
Barred owl

Mammals
Coyote

Animal sounds provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Growing the Ozarks
Kelly McGowan
Kelly McGowan has been with University of Missouri Extension for 12 years and serves as a Field Specialist in Horticulture working with home gardeners and commercial fruit and vegetable producers in southwest Missouri. Areas of concentration include vegetable production, soil fertility, pollinator education, sustainable home landscapes, and serving as coordinator for local Master Gardener and Master Naturalist chapters. Research interests include elderberries, commercial lavender production, commercial garlic production, grafted tomato plant production, and cut flower production.
