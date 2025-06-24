© 2025 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal

Missouri State hospitality expert shares how to make the most of summer in the Ozarks

By Kayla Guilbault
Published June 24, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
Pummill Hall in late spring with students on campus.
Provided by Missouri State University
Hospitality programs are anchored in Pummill Hall on Missouri State University's Springfield campus.

From float trips and trails to festivals and family attractions, southwest Missouri offers a wide variety of summer experiences for locals and visitors alike.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

Dr. Kara Wolfe, director of the School of Hospitality and Agricultural Leadership at Missouri State University, joins Missouri State Journal to talk about what makes the Ozarks a unique travel destination. She also shares how Missouri State supports the region’s tourism industry through education and community partnerships.

Wolfe offered practical travel tips and highlighted destinations like Dickerson Park Zoo, Fantastic Caverns, Frisco Trail and Silver Dollar City — encouraging listeners to be intentional with their time, whether seeking relaxation or adventure.

Read the full transcript.

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State JournalDr. Kara WolfeDarr College of AgriculturetourismOzarks culture
