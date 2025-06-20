Arts News June 20, 2025
The Conservatory of the Ozarks add group classes, Pops in the Park bring a symphonic rock concert to Phelps Grove park, a composer draws inspiration from Route 66, local film documentary, music from the region and more!
Comedy
- Casey Rocket
Blue Room Comedy Club
June 20-21
- Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
- Comedy Open Mic
Blue Room Comedy Club
Every Sunday
Poetry
- Poet's Corner
The Third Place
Every 2nd and 4th Friday
Theatre
- Disaster!
Springfield Contemporary Theatre
through June 29
Oklahoma!
Springfield Little Theatre-Landers Theatre
through June 29
Music
Friday
- John Moreland
The Regency
- Rolfe & Company
Tie & Timber Beer Co.
DAMSEL
Southbound
Saturday
- The Hips
Tie & Timber Beer Co.
- Pops in the Park: Music of Elton John & Billy Joel
Phelps Grove park
Little Help
Lindbergs
Sunday
- Open Jam
Lindbergs