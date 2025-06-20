© 2025 KSMU Radio
Arts and Entertainment
Arts News

Arts News June 20, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published June 20, 2025 at 10:00 AM CDT
Springfield Art Museum

The Conservatory of the Ozarks add group classes, Pops in the Park bring a symphonic rock concert to Phelps Grove park, a composer draws inspiration from Route 66, local film documentary, music from the region and more!

Comedy

  • Casey Rocket
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    June 20-21
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    Every Sunday

Poetry

  • Poet's Corner
    The Third Place
    Every 2nd and 4th Friday

Theatre

  • Disaster!
    Springfield Contemporary Theatre
    through June 29

  • Oklahoma!
    Springfield Little Theatre-Landers Theatre
    through June 29

Music

Friday

  • John Moreland
    The Regency
  • Rolfe & Company
    Tie & Timber Beer Co.

  • DAMSEL
    Southbound

    Saturday

  • The Hips
    Tie & Timber Beer Co.
  • Pops in the Park: Music of Elton John & Billy Joel
    Phelps Grove park

  • Little Help

    Lindbergs

Sunday

  • Open Jam
    Lindbergs
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
