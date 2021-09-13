-
The General Election results for the county have been verified and certified by the bipartisan Greene County Verification Board, according to county…
-
Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller, members of his staff and four volunteers are in quarantine and have been since last Thursday. That's after they…
-
Voters are heading to the polls today for the August Primary Election. Polls opened at 6 this morning, and they’ll remain open until 7 tonight.Greene…
-
Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller reminds voters that they may continue to cast an absentee ballot, in-person, through August 3rd for the August 4th…
-
In-person absentee voting hours will be available tomorrow (3/30) in Greene County from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for eligible voters who aren’t to go to…
-
Absentee voting is underway for eligible voters who are unable to cast ballots at their usual polling places for the General Municipal Election on April…
-
Absentee ballots are available starting Tuesday, September 25, for eligible voters who won’t be able to vote at their regular polling place November…
-
Greene County voters who need to request an absentee ballot for the August 7 election by mail will need to do so by 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 1. Those…
-
Absentee voting is underway for anyone who won’t be able to go to their regular polling place for the April 3 General Municipal Election. The ballot in…
-
Voters who need to request an absentee ballot by mail for the August 8th election must do so by Wednesday, August 2. In Greene County, voters in Fair…