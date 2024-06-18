Unofficial results are in from the June 18 Special Election in Greene County

Voters in two Greene County towns returned to the polls Tuesday to choose candidates in races that were left undecided in April.

The Willard mayoral race on April 2 between Samuel Snider and Troy Smith ended in a 349-349 tie. Snider, the former Willard mayor, resigned last fall, shortly before the city's board of aldermen was to hold an impeachment hearing to decide whether he should go. At that announcement, he vowed to run again in April.

In Fair Grove in April, four voters in Ward 2 inadvertently received incorrect ballots. That's because, after boundary changes following the 2020 Census, streets were not placed in the correct ward. Write-in candidate, Kelly Petty, defeated incumbent, Jeffrey Danderson, 52-43 in April. But a judge decided a new election should be held.

Tuesday, Smith prevailed over Snider for Willard mayor, garnering 57% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Greene County Clerk's Office. The final result: 450-337.

58% of voters chose Petty Tuesday in the Fair Grove Ward 2 Aldermen race, according to unofficial results. The vote was 59-42.