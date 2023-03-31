© 2023 KSMU Radio
News

No excuse, in person absentee voting available Friday, Saturday and Monday in Greene County

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published March 31, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT
Any eligible Greene County voter can vote absentee Saturday, April 1, for the April 4 General Municipal Election without having to give a reason for doing so.

No excuse absentee voting will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Greene County Elections Center, 1126 N. Boonville Ave. in Springfield.

It’s also available at the same location Friday, March 31, and Monday, April 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No-excuse absentee voting is also being offered at the Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell, Friday and Monday, March 31 and April 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

State statute requires anyone who votes in-person absentee to present one of the following forms of photo identification:

A nonexpired Missouri driver or non-driver license

A nonexpired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card

A nonexpired U.S. passport

Another photo ID issued by the U.S. or the state of Missouri that is either not expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election.

Sample ballots are available at the Greene County Clerk’s Office and at https://vote.greenecountymo.gov.

Find out more about absentee voting or about the April 4 Election at 417-868-4060.

News Greene County ClerkApril 4 General Municipal ElectionAbsentee Voting
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
