Voters who wish to cast a ballot on November 5 must register to vote by 5 p.m. this Wednesday

Voters on November 5 will decide a wide variety of local, state and federal races, including President of the United States and Missouri Governor. The November General Election ballot will also include several local and state issues.

If you plan to cast a ballot that day, you have to register by Wednesday, October 9, at 5 pm.

Voters can register either online or in person. Mailed in registration applications will also be accepted if postmarked by October 9.

Greene County voters interested in registering in person can go to the Greene County Clerk’s Office located at 940 N Boonville, Room 113, in Springfield or any branch of the Springfield-Greene County Library. In-person registration requires proper identification such as a Missouri’s driver's license, a copy of a birth certificate or other proof of United States citizenship.

Voters who have moved and were registered in a different county are not disqualified from taking part in the November 5 Election, but Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said voters should update their registration in order to avoid any unnecessary delays on election day.

