Willard resident has served 71 years an election judge in Greene County

Ninety-six-year-old Marjorie Shelton, who has lived on the same farm in northern Greene County since she was 17, began helping citizens cast their ballots in 1954 when results were tallied by hand at the precinct on a black chalkboard, according to the Greene County Clerk’s Office.

Shelton has witnessed the evolution of voting technology from chalk to punch cards to electronic tallying.

Election judges help ensure the fairness and integrity of election results.

Shelton was recently honored with a proclamation by the Greene County Commission for her service.

“I gratefully accept this recognition on behalf of all election judges who dedicate themselves to this vital work, serving tirelessly so that we may all continue to live in a strong and thriving democracy,” said Shelton in a statement.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said in a statement Shelton’s "unwavering commitment to election integrity, and her tireless efforts have been an inspiration to all who have had the privilege to work alongside her. Marjorie has played a vital role in ensuring fair and accessible elections for generations of voters."

Shelton is a 1946 Willard High School graduate who worked at Lily Tulip and as a travel agent. She also served as the president of the Chamber of Commerce Women’s Division. She and her husband, Roy, have two children, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.