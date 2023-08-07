Voters to decide several issues in the Ozarks on Tuesday, August 8, including sales tax on marijuana

Voters across the Ozarks will decide several ballot issues on Tuesday, August 8.

There are marijuana sales tax questions on ballots in Springfield, Dallas County, Buffalo, Taney County, Branson, Forsyth, Hollister and Rockaway Beach.

Voters in the Branson/Hollister Library Subdistrict will decide an 18-cent tax on every $100 of assessed valuation to pay for library services.

A ballot issue in Ava asks voters to approve an increase in the operating tax levy to pay for capital improvements.

Voters in Seymour will decide a 1/2-cent increase in the current sales tax rate for transportation.

The Central Polk County Fire Protection District of Bolivar is asking voters to levy an additional tax not to exceed 30-cents per $100 assessed valuation to support the district.

As voters go to cast their ballots, Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller reminds them to take a photo I.D. "whether it's your Missouri driver's license or non-driver's license, and if you don't have that you can always bring like your federal passport or if you're a member of the military you can bring your military I.D. as well."

Anyone who forgets an I.D. will be allowed to cast a provisional ballot.

Schoeller expects a low turnout for Tuesday’s election in Springfield.

"You know, our absentee voting has been really low for this election, so we're anticipating six to eight percent, hopefully more, but, from what we have seen in terms of the number of voters who have turned out for absentee, we're anticipating lower turnout," he said.

There are several polling place changes to keep in mind as voters go to cast ballots in Springfield:



Voters in Wilson CW will vote at David Harrison Elementary, 3055 W. Kildee Ln.

Voters in Cherokee will cast ballots at Seminole Baptist Temple, 4221 S. National.

1 st Center has been moved to Orchard Crest Baptist, 320 S. Orchard Crest

Center has been moved to Orchard Crest Baptist, 320 S. Orchard Crest Voters in the 2 nd Campbell A and B precincts will vote at Fire Station 8, 1405 S. Scenic.

Campbell A and B precincts will vote at Fire Station 8, 1405 S. Scenic. 1 st North Campbell will vote at Cooper Tennis Complex, 2331 E. Pythian.

North Campbell will vote at Cooper Tennis Complex, 2331 E. Pythian. 2 nd North Campbell will cast ballots at Crossway Baptist, 2900 N. Barnes.

North Campbell will cast ballots at Crossway Baptist, 2900 N. Barnes. 3rd North Campbell A will vote at the Library Station, 2535 N. Kansas Expressway.

There are five central polling locations where anyone can vote. They are:

Mercy Hospital, 1235 E. Cherokee

MSU Davis-Harrington Welcome Center, 1148 E. Bear Blvd.

City Utilities Transit Center, 211 N. Main

CoxHealth Medical Center South, 3801 S. National

The Greene County Clerk's Office, Room 113 of the Historic Greene County Courthouse, 940 N. Boonville

Polls are open until 7 p.m.