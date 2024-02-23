© 2024 KSMU Radio
Elections 2024: Greene County candidate filing to begin Feb. 27

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published February 23, 2024 at 7:05 AM CST
Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller, alongside local Democratic Party chair Lanae Gillespie; Republican Party chair Danette Proctor; and Republicans Clate Baker and David Schultz, called a press conference at the Greene County Elections Center where he discussed candidate filing and election integrity on Feb. 22, 2024.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
The 2024 election cycle is upon us. Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller called a news conference this week to go over how Republicans and Democrats can throw their hats into the ring for the August 4 primary election.

People who want to run for several major Springfield-area offices are set to officially declare their intentions in a few days.

Offices up for election on the county level include the Greene County Sheriff, county treasurer, county assessor, public administrator and two seats on the Greene County Commission.

Schoeller said the filing period opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 at room 113 of the Greene County Courthouse.

Schoeller said would-be candidates should contact Greene County political party central committees. Requirements and procedures for county offices are posted online at vote.greenecountymo.gov.
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
