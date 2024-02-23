Elections 2024: Greene County candidate filing to begin Feb. 27

People who want to run for several major Springfield-area offices are set to officially declare their intentions in a few days.

Offices up for election on the county level include the Greene County Sheriff, county treasurer, county assessor, public administrator and two seats on the Greene County Commission.

Schoeller said the filing period opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 at room 113 of the Greene County Courthouse.

Schoeller said would-be candidates should contact Greene County political party central committees. Requirements and procedures for county offices are posted online at vote.greenecountymo.gov.