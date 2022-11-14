As midterm votes wrap up, Greene County Clerk reviews how elections are certified

Our weekly program Making Democracy Work is a collaboration between KSMU Ozarks Public Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller discusses certifying elections with host Dr. Hue-Ping Chin.

Schoeller says that preparation before and after all elections — including the recent midterms — is ongoing, and explains that early preparation for the April election is expected to begin in January.