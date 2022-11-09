Results of Missouri House of Representative races in Greene County

Democrat Betsy Fogle defeated Republican AJ Exner by about 12 percentage points in the race for state representative in the 135th District, according to unofficial results posted by the Greene County Clerk's Office.

KSMU talked with Fogle at Tuesday night's Democratic Watch Party in downtown Springfield.

"At the end of the day, I was incredibly proud of the work I was able to accomplish in my first term," said Fogle, "and I think I'm the right fit for House District 135 or I wouldn't be doing this."

Exner told KSMU at the Republican Watch Party in north Springfield Tuesday night before results were tabulated that it was going to be a hard fought victory and a hard fought defeat for somebody.

And he said about the end of the campaign, "there's definitely a sense of relief. You know, I've often compared this race to a heavyweight fight. I think we had two great candidates, and with that — you know, if you ask any candidate after a fight — win or lose — they're going to be a little sore, and so right now I know in talking with some of our representatives today at the polls we're all feeling it. We're tired."

Republican Melanie Stinnett defeated Democrat Amy Blansit with 52 percent of the vote in the race for House District 133.

In District 134, Republican Alex Riley topped Democrat Samantha Deaton by about 25 percentage points.

Democrat incumbent Crystal Quade defeated Republican Stephanos Freeman with 56 percent of the vote in the 132nd District House race.

Incumbent Republican Craig Fishel was narrowly defeated in the race for the District 136 House seat. Stephanie Hein won by just 202 votes, according to unofficial results on the Greene County Clerk website.

Republicans ran unopposed in Districts 130, 131 and 137.

View Greene County Election results here.