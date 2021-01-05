Studio Live
Second Friday of every month, 12-1pm
Hear songs from local musicians as they perform live from the KSMU studios. This hour-long event, held at noon one Friday out of each month, mixes conversation with performance. We'll learn more about these musicians and their love for music, as well as the music itself.
Tune in Tuesdays before Studio Live at 4:44 pm for SoundCheck - a preview to Studio Live with an in-depth interview with the musicians.
Studio Live Social Hour at Tie & Timber Beer Co. is the same evening as the Studio Live radio broadcast from 6-8 pm.
Upcoming Schedule:
October 8: Charlie Becker
November 12: Jalopy
December 10: Jin J. X
-
SoundCheck: Charlie Becker finds a musical path in nature
-
When we have bands on KSMU’s Studio Live, we usually hear from local songwriters and bands that specialize in rock, country or bluegrass. But this week…
-
It’s been over four years since we’ve heard Drifters Mile on the KSMU airwaves. Turns out, a lot can change with a band in four years. I sat down with…
-
Salt. It’s a mineral that is essential to life on earth. As humans, we cook with it, preserve our food with it, and sometimes even light our rooms with…
-
Poet molly. has been writing since her teen years, but she’s new to performing music. Her first gig was just two years ago.“So, I started writing poetry…
-
The pandemic has been hard on all of us. We’re all doing our best, trying to get by. For musician Jimmy Re? of the Hillbenders, he saw the pandemic as an…
-
This month’s episode of SoundCheck features the practice of exercising the earbone. Musician Calvin Todd explains.“Kind of viewing the act of listening as…
-
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a seismic shift for so many of us, including musicians. This month on SoundCheck, we hear from singer/songwriter…
-
Guitarist Clinton Houseman took a departure during the pandemic from full band music to solo projects, including three (mostly) new records. Playing in…
-
In 2019, singer/songwriter Brian Bulger released a full album that led to success, both playing shows and in his online presence with Spotify. He felt…