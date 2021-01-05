Second Friday of every month, 12-1pm

Hear songs from local musicians as they perform live from the KSMU studios. This hour-long event, held at noon one Friday out of each month, mixes conversation with performance. We'll learn more about these musicians and their love for music, as well as the music itself.

Tune in Tuesdays before Studio Live at 4:44 pm for SoundCheck - a preview to Studio Live with an in-depth interview with the musicians.

Studio Live Social Hour at Tie & Timber Beer Co. is the same evening as the Studio Live radio broadcast from 6-8 pm.

Upcoming Schedule:

October 8: Charlie Becker

November 12: Jalopy

December 10: Jin J. X

